February 26, 2020

Houston’s WaterBridge Holdings LLC is buying the West Texas produced water infrastructure from Centennial Resource Production.

The $225 million transaction is expected to close by the end of March, and includes $150 million in upfront cash and an additional $75 million payable to Centennial over a three-year period based on Centennial achieving certain incentive thresholds.

The assets are in the southern Delaware Basin, in NM’s Lea County and Texas’ Reeves County.

The sites have been allowing Centennial to dispose of about half of its gross produced water in Texas.

Centennial is a subsidiary of Denver-based Centennial Resource Development, Inc.