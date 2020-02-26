Explosion, Fire at Los Angeles-Area Refinery Under Control

February 26, 2020

An overnight fire at a California Marathon Petroleum refinery is now under control.

The fire followed an explosion about 12:50 pm Central Time and appeared to be contained to a cooling tower in the middle of the facility, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Officials said the fire was contained by mid-morning, and nearby residents who were asked to remain indoors overnight were told by late morning that sheltering in place was no longer necessary.

L.A. TV’s News 4 said the fire is almost out at midday.

“We have a little bit of residual fuel that’s still in the pipeline,” Inspector Sean Ferguson, of the LA County FD said.

County HazMat teams have been monitoring air quality since very early morning and no harmful contaminants were detected.