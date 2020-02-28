Trump To Nominate Texas Rep. As Director of National Intelligence

February 28, 2020

President Donald Trump said on Friday he’s nominating TX Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe as his permanent director of national intelligence.

“I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI),” Mr. Trump Tweeted.

“Would have completed process earlier, but John wanted to wait until after IG Report was finished. John is an outstanding man of great talent!”

Ratcliffe was nominated last year but Congress said it was concerned about whether he padded his resume.