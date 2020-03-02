Camber Out Of NYSE Compliance, Is Working On It

March 2, 2020

Camber Energy says it’s received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the company is not in compliance with listing standards because of stockholder equity and continuing losses.

The company said it’s working on a plan due late this month to submit to the exchange to bring it into compliance.

A “BC” indicator has been attached to the company’s NYSE trading symbol, but the notice otherwise does not affect trading of Camber’s stock.

The hard deadline is August 21st, 2021, by which time Camber must have regained full compliance or it will be subject to delisting.

The Houston company said it was notified on February 24th that Camber is not in compliance with NYSE rules after reporting “stockholders’ equity of $3.1 million as of December 31, 2019 and net losses in three of four of its most recent fiscal years then ended, meaning specifically that Camber is not in compliance with Section 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide which requires listed companies have stockholders’ equity of $4,000,000 or more and not have sustained losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of four of such issuer’s most recent fiscal years.”

To maintain its listing, the exchange has asked Camber submit a plan of compliance by March 25, 2020.

Camber said its “management is beginning its analysis regarding submission of a Plan to the Exchange by the required due date.”