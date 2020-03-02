Courts Are Bound By Deeds In Utility Easement Decisions: Texas Supreme Court Report

Mach 2, 2020

In siding with a Texas utility, the state Supreme Court on Friday ruled that courts can have a place in interpreting restrictions on utility easements but are bound by the deeds themselves and cannot use outside or extrinsic evidence in doing so.

In the ruling, the court sided with Southwestern Electric Power Company in stating that parties in an easement may conclude whether a specific width may be included in the deed, Law360 reported.



It’s up to the parties involved, so courts therefore can’t come along later and decide the width of an easement.

Courts do, however, have jurisdiction over whether easements in question are being used in a reasonable and necessary way, the Texas Supreme Court said.