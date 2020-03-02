Environmental Group Likes Corpus Offshore Deepwater Project

March 2, 2020

An environmental non-profit says it supports a JV project to build an offshore deepwater project near the entrance to the Port of Corpus Christi.

The Port Aransas Conservancy said it’s never liked plans by the Port of Corpus Christi Authority to build an onshore terminal along Harbor Island at the mouth of the channel.

The advocacy group said it “applauds Phillips 66 and Trafigura‘s (in their Bluewater Texas Terminal LLC joint venture) plans to build the Bluewater Texas, an offshore single-point mooring oil export terminal” about 21 nautical miles east of the port’s entrance.

“There are over 600 such terminals worldwide and they have an outstanding safety record, avoiding the traffic congestion, wake and environmental damage that an onshore terminal inevitably entails.”

By contrast, a planned “onshore terminal would require very deep dredging from 10 miles offshore to a site next to an ecologically sensitive estuary.

“The potential environmental and economic damage from an oil export terminal and other infrastructure on Harbor Island to Port Aransas, to Harbor Island and to the Aransas and Corpus Christi Bays is unprecedented and completely unnecessary.”

The Conservancy said it plans to work with the JV to ensure that the Bluewater Texas is “constructed in the most environmentally sensitive manner possible.”