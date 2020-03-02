Longtime Energy Industry Manager Running for Kerrville Mayor

March 2, 2020

A former project manager at the South Texas Project and longtime Dril Quip coordinator is running for mayor of Kerrville.

The municipal election is scheduled for May 2nd.

David Baker was head of manufacturing, project management and aftermarket at Dril Quip, the offshore drilling and component manufacturer, for a decade before most recently starting a general project management and business improvement consultancy.

Baker said he started off at the old Houston Lighting and Power Company (now Reliant and CenterPoint) working in the earlier days of the Bay City-area project and later took his skills to the NS Savannah Program, the world’s first nuclear powered commercial vessel.

The Kerrville resident has said he also taught project management at two major universities.