Open Season On Nederland-To-Lake Charles Pipeline

March 2, 2020

A supplemental open season is underway to find more shipper commitments for the Bayou Bridge Pipeline System from Nederland to Lake Charles.

Energy Transfer LP said the solicitation is already underway and a stop date has not been named.

Bayou Bridge anticipates that incremental capacity on the system will be decided based on committed subscriptions made by shippers during the open season.

The pipeline provides light and heavy crude oil service from multiple sources to Lake Charles, Louisiana and the St. James crude oil hub, which are both home to important refineries located in the Gulf Coast region.

The 30-inch Nederland, TX to Lake Charles, LA segment went into service in April 2016, and the 24-inch Lake Charles, LA to St. James, LA segment was completed in March 2019, Energy Transfer said.

The pipeline, owned 60 percent by Energy Transfer and 40 percent by Phillips 66 Partners, is operated by Energy Transfer.