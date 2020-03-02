Vistra Energy Names Two Women To Its Board

March 2, 2020

Vistra Energy has two new board members following the resignations of Geoffrey Strong and Bruce Zimmerman.

Arcilia C. Acosta and Lisa Crutchfield were approved last week to join the board of directors of the Irving-based energy and power generation marketer.

Vistra Chairman Scott Helm on Thursday shouted out his “sincere gratitude to Geoff and Bruce for their dedicated leadership and commitment to the board and the company.

“We are grateful for their many contributions and stewardship.

“Notably, Geoff has been involved from the inception of Vistra, and has been a key strategic contributor throughout his service to the company.”

He also welcomed the two women, saying “As Vistra continues to evolve and expand its business, Arcilia and Lisa’s broad experience will enhance the board, particularly through their extensive operational, policy, and regulatory expertise.

Lisa Crutchfield is the managing principal of Hudson Strategic Advisers, LLC, an energy industry economic analysis and strategic advisory firm, after having served as chief regulatory, risk and compliance officer for the UK-based international energy company, National Grid, plc.

She also lists executive leadership roles at Exelon Corporation, TIAA-CREF, and Duke Energy Corporation on her resume.

Arcilia Acosta operates both Southwest Testing Laboratories and CARCON Industries and has since 2015 been a director of LegacyTexas Financial Group, N.A., a $10 billion asset bank holding company.

From July 2018 to February 2020, Acosta was a member of the board of ONE Gas Incorporated, the stand-alone, 100-percent regulated, large publicly traded natural gas utility and is a director of Magnolia Oil and Gas.