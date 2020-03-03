CenterPoint Sets Emissions Reduction Goals

March 3, 2020

CenterPoint Energy is joining the dozens of power companies announcing efforts to reduce emissions, but is among the first to do so on a multi-state level.

The Houston-based energy delivery company said Monday it’s set a goal to reduce operational emissions by 70% by 2035 and emissions attributable to natural gas usage in heating, appliances and equipment within the residential and commercial sectors by 20% to 30% by 2040.

Reduction goals are based on 2005 emissions.

CenterPoint serves about seven million customers across eight states and plans to offer offer “affordable conservation and energy efficiency programs” to customers along with working with suppliers to lower their methane emissions.

And the company pledges to develop alternative fuel programs and support innovation in electricity generation and delivery.

There will be new jobs, too.

CenterPoint VP of Environmental Affairs and Corporate Sustainability Angila Retherford said, “By investing in new projects that lead to good-paying, green jobs, CenterPoint Energy is helping to support local communities, while showing how energy companies can be a partner in building America’s clean energy future.”

The company said last week it will sell its natural-gas retail business for $400 million to Energy Capital Partners of New Jersey, a private equity investor, and will use the money to pay down debt.