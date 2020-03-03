Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for December 2019: RRC

March 3, 2020
Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) for December 2019 came from 174,016 oil wells and 87,595 gas wells.
The RRC reports that from January 2019 to December 2019, total Texas reported production was 1.455 billion barrels of crude oil and 9.8 trillion cubic feet of total gas. Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC.
For additional oil and gas production statistics, including the ranking of each Texas County by crude oil, total gas and condensate production, visit the RRC’s website at http://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production/.
TABLE 1 – December 2019 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION*
|PRODUCT
|TOTAL
|Crude Oil
|102,260,868 BBLS (barrels)
|Natural Gas
|707,644,526 mcf (thousand cubic feet)
* These are preliminary figures based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.
TABLE 2 – AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION**
|PRODUCT
|December 2019 TOTAL
|December 2018 TOTAL
|Crude Oil
|3,298,738 BBLS
|2,910,743 BBLS
|Natural Gas
|22,827,243 mcf
|20,881,305 mcf
**Preliminary Reported Totals
TABLE 3 – December 2018 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION
|PRODUCT
|UPDATED REPORTED TOTAL
|PRELIMINARY REPORTED TOTAL
|Crude Oil
|128,085,300 BBLS
|90,233,019 BBLS
|Natural Gas
|831,691,033 mcf
|647,320,468 mcf
TABLE 4 – December 2019 TEXAS TOP TEN CRUDE OIL PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION
|RANK
|COUNTY
|CRUDE OIL (BBLS)
|MIDLAND
|12,645,264
|MARTIN
|8,156,706
|REEVES
|7,518,660
|KARNES
|7,062,910
|HOWARD
|5,479,726
|UPTON
|5,160,143
|LOVING
|4,295,291
|REAGAN
|3,540,241
|GLASSCOCK
|3,538,147
|LA SALLE
|3,358,663
TABLE 5 – December 2019 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL GAS (GAS WELL GAS & CASINGHEAD) PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION
|RANK
|COUNTY
|TOTAL GAS (MCF)
|REEVES
|77,198,501
|WEBB
|53,737,348
|MIDLAND
|33,977,655
|CULBERSON
|30,954,482
|TARRANT
|28,539,118
|PANOLA
|27,836,230
|KARNES
|24,012,715
|LOVING
|23,220,880
|REAGAN
|20,835,423
|UPTON
|20,214,406
TABLE 6 – December 2019 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL CONDENSATE PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION
|RANK
|COUNTY
|CONDENSATE (BBLS)
|REEVES
|5,455,369
|CULBERSON
|2,609,981
|LOVING
|2,031,271
|WEBB
|1,103,249
|DE WITT
|1,024,594
|KARNES
|998,473
|DIMMIT
|437,353
|LIVE OAK
|268,384
|MCMULLEN
|252,105
|LA SALLE
|248,283