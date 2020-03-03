Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for December 2019: RRC

March 3, 2020

Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) for December 2019 came from 174,016 oil wells and 87,595 gas wells.

The RRC reports that from January 2019 to December 2019, total Texas reported production was 1.455 billion barrels of crude oil and 9.8 trillion cubic feet of total gas. Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC.

For additional oil and gas production statistics, including the ranking of each Texas County by crude oil, total gas and condensate production, visit the RRC’s website at http://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production/.

TABLE 1 – December 2019 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION*

PRODUCT TOTAL
Crude Oil 102,260,868 BBLS (barrels)
Natural Gas 707,644,526 mcf (thousand cubic feet)

* These are preliminary figures based on production volumes reported by operators and will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.


TABLE 2 – AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION**

PRODUCT December 2019 TOTAL December 2018 TOTAL
Crude Oil 3,298,738 BBLS 2,910,743 BBLS
Natural Gas 22,827,243 mcf 20,881,305 mcf

**Preliminary Reported Totals


TABLE 3 – December 2018 STATEWIDE PRODUCTION

PRODUCT UPDATED REPORTED TOTAL PRELIMINARY REPORTED TOTAL
Crude Oil 128,085,300 BBLS 90,233,019 BBLS
Natural Gas 831,691,033 mcf 647,320,468 mcf

 

TABLE 4 – December 2019 TEXAS TOP TEN CRUDE OIL PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK COUNTY CRUDE OIL (BBLS)
MIDLAND 12,645,264
MARTIN 8,156,706
REEVES 7,518,660
KARNES 7,062,910
HOWARD 5,479,726
UPTON 5,160,143
LOVING 4,295,291
REAGAN 3,540,241
GLASSCOCK 3,538,147
LA SALLE 3,358,663

 

TABLE 5 – December 2019 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL GAS (GAS WELL GAS & CASINGHEAD) PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK COUNTY TOTAL GAS (MCF)
REEVES 77,198,501
WEBB 53,737,348
MIDLAND 33,977,655
CULBERSON 30,954,482
TARRANT 28,539,118
PANOLA 27,836,230
KARNES 24,012,715
LOVING 23,220,880
REAGAN 20,835,423
UPTON 20,214,406

 

TABLE 6 – December 2019 TEXAS TOP TEN TOTAL CONDENSATE PRODUCING COUNTIES RANKED BY PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

RANK COUNTY CONDENSATE (BBLS)
REEVES 5,455,369
CULBERSON 2,609,981
LOVING 2,031,271
WEBB 1,103,249
DE WITT 1,024,594
KARNES 998,473
DIMMIT 437,353
LIVE OAK 268,384
MCMULLEN 252,105
LA SALLE 248,283

 