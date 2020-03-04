Biden Winner In Texas Primary

March 4, 2020 1:11 am

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner in the Democratic presidential primary in Texas.

The race was close most of Super Tuesday evening, with Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders within one percentage point of each other for hours.

Texas has 228 delegates, the second-largest of the day behind California with 415 delegates, which Mr. Sanders won.

Mr. Biden has promised not to ban fracking, a sensitive issue in Texas.

Sanders, however, introduced a bill in January in the US Senate that aims to ban hydraulic fracking.and was titled “a bill to ban the practice of hydraulic fracturing, and for other purposes.”

When commenting on the surprise nature of his bill, Sanders said, “I don’t want the dirty fracking industry CEOs to know what hit them.”

For his part, Mike Bloomberg, who came in third in Texas, took a more moderate approach, saying “If we could enforce some of the rules on fracking so that they don’t release methane into the air and into the water, you’ll make a big difference.

“But we’re not going to get rid of fracking for a while,” he was quoted in the Washington Post as saying during the Las Vegas debate among Democrats.