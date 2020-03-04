Wright Beats Ryan In RRC Primary

March 4, 2020

In a stunning upset, Railroad Commission of Texas commissioner Ryan Sitton was defeated in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

Challenger James “Jim” Wright will be the Republican nominee for the RRC post.

“It’s been an honor and incredibly rewarding to put my experience to work for Texas,” Sitton said in his concession.

“I appreciate everyone who voted for me and all of my incredible supporters and I look forward to what God has in store next!,” he added.

Wright owns an oilfield services company.

The Texas Tribune‘s Emma Platoff pointed out Tuesday night that Sitton had raised more than $2 million for his campaign; Wright had about $13,000.