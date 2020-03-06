OPEC+ Talks Collapse, But Gas Is On the Upside, Looking At You Cabot: Report

March 6, 2020

As the collapse of OPEC+ talks on production cuts sent energy stocks into a tailspin, one corner of the industry defied the rout: U.S. natural gas drillers.

Shares of gas producers including Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., Southwestern Energy Co., Range Resources Corp. and EQT Corp. climbed on speculation that the nosedive in crude prices will force oil explorers in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico to pull back. Soaring gas output from the basin, where the fuel is extracted as a byproduct of oil drilling, has contributed to a massive glut.

“The collapse in the crude market is going to create a more constructive gas setting,” said Matthew Portillo, managing director of exploration and production research at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. “Slowing U.S. growth is going to significantly affect associated gas production.”

