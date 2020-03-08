Denbury-Navitas Oil Well Deal Closed

March 8, 2020

A previously-announced oil well deal has closed between Plano-based independent Denbury Resources and a subsidiary of Israel’s Navitas Petroleum.

The cash sale of half of Danbury’s farm-down transaction including the sale of half of its almost 100% working interest postion in four Southeast Texas oil wells (the Webster, Thompson, Manvel and East Hastings) goes for $50 million.

Estimated net cash to Denbury from the sale is approximately $40 million after adjusting for interim cash flow from the properties between the January 1, 2019 effective date and the closing date, Denbury said Friday.

Production associated with the working interests sold averaged 1,170 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the fourth quarter of 2019, and proved reserves associated with the working interests sold were approximately 4.1 million barrels of oil as of December 31, 2019.