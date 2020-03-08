Rice First In Texas for EV Charging Station

March 8, 2020

Rice University, as part of its climate change initiative, is joining with California-based Envision Solar Intl. to build the company’s first charging stations in Texas.

The company’s “state of the art” EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure product is being supplied for students, faculty, staff and visitor.

The unit was donated by sustainability enthusiast and Rice alumnus Brian Patterson.

The EV system generates enough solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day but EV ARC™ DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day.

Director of Administrative Services at Rice University Eugen Radulescu praised the convenience of the project.

“Because it is completely off-grid, we didn’t need to do construction that would have disrupted the campus. And we can move the EV ARC anytime, anywhere we need it.”