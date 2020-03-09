NextEra Appeals Lawsuit Dismissal Re: New Texas Electricity Transmission Law

March 8, 2020

A subsidiary of NextEra Energy is asking a state federal judge to reverse a decision ruling on a new Texas grid construction law.

The law giving incumbent transmission companies the right of first refusal to build new power lines was voted in by the 2019 Texas Legislature and took effect on September 1st.

The law was basically upheld in late February when US District Court for the Western District of Texas Judge Lee Yeakel dismissed with prejudice the law derived from CSSB 1938

Now a NextEra transmission development subsidiary wants to shield its proposed projects from the law and is calling for an injunction to stop application of the law while the company appeals dismissal of its claims before Judge Yeakel that the law unlawfully discriminates against out-of-state companies and is a “protectionist” scheme.

The Hancock-sponsored bill signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in May was intended to codify a longstanding process in the protocol of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) that “an entity that owns the endpoint of an existing transmission line is the entity that has the right to build any new facility that may be interconnected” — the “right of first refusal” in building power lines — and was meant to clear up related ambiguities in the state Utility Code.

The rulemaking authority was granted to the Public Utility Commission, and amended Section 37.051(a) of the Utilities Code, stating:

“(a) Prohibits an electric utility, rather than an electric utility or other person, from directly or indirectly providing service to the public under a franchise or permit unless the utility, rather than the utility or other person, first obtains from the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) a certificate that states that the public convenience and necessity requires or will require the installation, operation, or extension of the service.”