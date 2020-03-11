Houston O&G Conference Set for May, Organizers Watching Virus and Industry

March 11, 2020

With the Houston Rodeo cancelled and a noticeable dropoff in the number of visiting tours at the Texas Capitol building, along with the new “social distancing” recommendations from authorities and the World Health Organization‘s declaration of the new Coronavirus as a “pandemic,” concerns are now turning to cancellations of large gatherings, and there are new concerns about one of Houston’s top oil-and-gas-related gatherings.

The 2020 Offshore Technology Conference is anticipated by many to be a more upbeat affair than last year, with new considerations for offshore drilling appearing during the past few months, but the organizers of OTC say they’re taking a day-to-day approach on whether to cancel the conference, taking a few cues from the industry itself.

As with the CERAWeek event that was cancelled prior to its planned March 9th start, the continued commitment of industry executives and speakers is expected to greatly influence the OTC committee’s decisions on whether the convention will take place.

As of today, the conference set for May 4th-7th is still moving forward for setup in early May at the NRG Center (formerly called Reliant Park) in Houston.

The OTC organizing committee says its watching the availability of plane flights into Houston, hotel availabilities and possible spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Houston area while continuing arrangements for the event.