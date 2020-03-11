EIA Lowers WTI 2020Forecast 30%, Sees Electricity Bill Decline, Natural Gas and Propane Drop

March 11, 2020

The EIA forecast for WTI and Brent prices is now 30% lower.

In its Short Term Energy Outlook released Wednesday, the US Energy Information Administration lowered its 2020 oil price outlook and reduced the probable expectations for American crude production.

The report, due Tuesday, was delayed by one day because of Monday’s extreme volatility in energy markets.

The EIA now says it expects the 2020 West Texas Intermediate oil price at $38.19 a barrel, down 31% from the EIA’s previous forecast, with US crude production at 12.99 million barrels a day this year, down 1.6% from the most recent forecast.

The Brent crude price forecast was lowered by 29% to $43.30 for 2020.

In another report, the EIA forecast a 1% drop in electricity bills, along with a 1% decrease in natural gas bills, a 4% drop in home heating oil costs and a 15% drop in propane prices for the US homes during the October to March winter season, noted by the EIA’s Winter Fuels Outlook report.