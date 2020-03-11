Texas Oil Tax Income Up in February Y/Y

March 10, 2020

The Texas Comptroller‘s office drew nearly $372 million in oil production taxes for February, up 38.5% from the same month last year.

Glenn Hegar reported a down month for natural gas, as has been the trend, taking in $136.4 million, down 16.4% from February 2019.

Motor fuel tax collections were up 0.6% from last year at $301.2 million, with motor vehicle sales and rentals up 2.1% at $428.9 million.

Overall state sales tax revenue totaled $2.89 billion in February, 3.5% more than in February 2019.

“Growth in state sales tax revenue was led by receipts from the retail trade and information services sectors, while receipts from the construction sector were down from a year ago,” Hegar said.

“Growth in tax receipts from retail trade was slightly boosted by collections from online marketplace providers and remote sellers.”

