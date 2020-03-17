Spark Energy Names New CEO, COO

March 16, 2020

Power retailer Spark Energy has a new CEO.

Spark’s founder, W. Keith Maxwell III has been appointed as Interim CEO and executive chairman of the board, effective immediately.

Mr. Maxwell founded Spark more than 20 years ago and is still the company’s largest shareholder

And former COO of US Gas & Electric Kevin McMinn, has been appointed as Spark’s new chief operating officer.

McMinn has more than 20 years of industry experience and has successfully built, operated, and sold several retail energy companies, Spark Energy said.