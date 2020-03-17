What does a fluctuating market mean for Texas oil and natural gas? — TXOGA

In the midst of Coronavirus and intense market fluctuations, we are facing challenging and uncertain times. But time and time again, Texas oil and natural gas companies have proven nimble and innovative in difficult times.

As oil and natural gas companies navigate the challenges of the marketplace, we need to do all that we can to maintain the stabilizing force that Texas has become not only for our state, but the world. We can do that by holding fast to a science-based approach to regulation and policies that encourage responsible energy production, expanding pipeline infrastructure to foster growth and tax revenue and encouraging continued investment in innovations that have made the US the world leader in energy production and environmental progress.

Watch TXOGA President Todd Staples detail the status of the oil and natural gas industry in the midst of a fluctuating market below!

