Abraxas Lay-Offs, Board and Salary Cuts

March 17, 2020

Abraxas Petroleum is laying off some employees and suspending guidance as it reduces expenses.

The San Antonio company said on Tuesday it’s reducing G&A expenses by about 40%, using a reduction in the size of its board, reduction in some salaries and “selective layoffs.”

The E&P firm added that capital expenditures will be “limited to minor projects that will reflect a meaningful and permanent reduction in lease operating expenses,” because of market conditions in the Delaware and Bakken plays, and will not drill or complete any new wells for the time being.

And while company guidance is suspended until further notice, the company said it will drop debt using cash flow. with 95% of its current oil production hedged at about $55 per barrel for the remainder of 2020 and 100% of its anticipated oil production for 2021 hedged at about $58 per barrel.

“This hedge position, currently valued at over $50 million, will allow the Company to generate free cash flow for both years which will be used to pay down debt,” the company added.

In a statement CEO Bob Watson commented, “While parting with quality employees has been a regrettable task, this, combined with a dramatic reduction in planned capital expenditures I feel is necessary in the current environment.”