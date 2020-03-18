Crude Stockpile Builds, WTI Drops to 18-Year Low, Then Rebounds at End of Day

March 18, 2020

WTI fell to 18-year lows on Wednesday after the EIA said crude inventories registered a two-million barrel buildup last week.

West Texas Intermediate was down more than 20% toward the end of the day at 20.37 but revived late in the day to jump more than 10%, up 2.15 at 22.52 at 6 pm CDT.

The Energy Information Administration estimated stockpile was at 453.7 million barrels.

The increase in crude inventory, however, was below the nearly 3 million barrel buildup expected by some analysts, who were pessimistic because of last week’s inventory build of 7.7 million barrels.

The EIA also reported a 6.2 million barrel decline in gasoline (down 5 million last week) and a nearly 3-million barrel decrease in distillates (down 6.4 million last week).