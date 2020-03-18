Massachusetts v. ExxonMobil Case Goes Forward In State Court

March 17, 2020

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that ExxonMobil‘s climate-change-related “consumer protection” court case will be tried in Massachusetts state court.

The state claims the Irving-based oil giant kept early statistics on climate change away from the public and misled investors on the possible effects and financial damage thereof.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed a state case against Exxon in Suffolk County Superior Court, according to Law360, but Exxon was able to get the case to federal court.

Then on Tuesday, a federal judge sent the case back to state court, setting aside Exxon’s argument that the case belongs in federal court, where the oil giant might have a better chance at winning.

Exxon had argued that federal court was proper because Massachusett’s claims were related to several federal laws and policies.

The state of New York lost its long-sought case against ExxonMobil on December 10th after four years of investigation and millions of pages of documents on similar charges, which emphasized the investor-deception and global warming aspects of the case.

Then on the day after Christmas last year, Ms. Healy, in a different approach, characterized the case as one of “consumer protection” rather than relying on New York’s more straight-climate-change filing — and as such, the case has more validation on the state level whereas climate change issues would likely be more appropriate in federal court.