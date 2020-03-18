Refinery Center Orange County Judge Issues Price Controls, Emergency Orders Over Virus

March 17, 2020

A disaster declaration for Orange County, Texas, home to a refineries and oil companies, took effect Tuesday morning.

The emergency orders were issued on Monday by County Judge John Gothia, and will continue for seven days in what he says is an attempt to curb the potential spread of the Novel Corona Virus (Covid-19), and will still allow for people to go back and forth between home and work.

For the county, there is now a 24-hour curfew for those under age 18 who are not in school or with their parent, guardian or with school personnel.

All county sponsored events are cancelled, as are all events with greater than 50 people expected to attend and senior living centers are ordered to cut back on public visits.

Beaumont’s 12 News notes that the judge’s order also institutes price controls tied to prices on March 12, 2020, for items such as groceries, gas, meals rent and many other items normally associated with a disaster.