Texas Will Continue to Enforce “Right of First Refusal”

A Texas federal judge will allow the state to continue to enforce its new “right of first refusal” law being challenged by NextEra Energy, for the second time turning down the company’s request for an injunction against the state.



US District Court for the Western District of Texas Judge Lee Yeakel said on Monday that NextEra’s challenge to the law in federal court probably won’t win, thereby refusing to restrict the state from continuing to enforce a law duly passed by the Legislature.

The law giving incumbent transmission companies the right of first refusal to build new power lines was voted in by the 2019 Texas Legislature and took effect on September 1st.

In court last week, attorneys for the Texas Public Utility Commission argued that NextEra was aware of risks the company was taking when it bid on the transmission line projects before the law was passed, therefore the company does not deserve an injunction to stop the application of the new Texas “right of first refusal” law while NextEra appeals its previous court defeat, according to Law360.