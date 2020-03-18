Wind Farm South of Dallas Gets New Owner

March 17, 2020

A Canadian company has a new 100% ownership of a Texas windpower facility.

Captial Power Corp. says it has an agreement to acquire from private investors the 100.5 MW Buckhorn Wind project in Erath County, about 60 miles south of Dallas, in the ERCOT North region.

In a news release, the company said the 100%-debt-financed equity purchase price is about $60 million and $69 million depending on “realization of future market performance.”

The deal is expected to close during the second quarter.

The wind farm went online in January 2018.

The ERCOT North region “has strong fundamentals with a high likelihood of baseload generation retirements and is one of the fastest growing regions in the United States,” the company said.

Capital Power President and CEO Brian Vaasjo also said “The acquisition of Buckthorn Wind provided an opportunity to acquire a young renewables asset with a 15-year weighted average contract life remaining.”