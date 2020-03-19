Trump Says He’ll Get Involved In Russia-Saudi Dispute

March 19, 2020

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the current standoff over oil between Russia and Saudi Arabia is bad for both nations and he is considering getting involved at the “appropriate time.”

“I spoke with numerous people that have a lot to do with it,” Mr. Trump said during a briefing at the White House.

“And we have a lot of power over the situation.

“We’re trying to find some kind of a medium ground.

“At the appropriate time I’ll get involved.”

The intended outcome would be a deal to help reverse the devastating effect the standoff has had on world oil prices.

Saudi Arabia is flooding the market with crude after Russia broke away from an agreement to cut production intended to raise prices.

“You know, it’s very devastating to Russia because when you look, their whole economy is based on that, and we have the lowest oil prices in decades, so it’s very devastating to Russia,” said President Trump.

“I would say it’s very bad for Saudi Arabia, but they’re in a fight.

“They’re in a fight on price. They’re in a fight on output.”

The price of both WTI and Brent were up on the day but WTI began to sink as markets closed.