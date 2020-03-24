Chevron Cuts Budget

March 24, 2020

Chevron is reducing its budget by over $8 billion and is selling off some assets.

The San Ramon, California-based company said on Tuesday its cutting the 2020 budget because of market pressures from all around, including the crude price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, a global supply glut, an unpredictable stock market and lower gasoline demand because of the Coronavirus crisis.

The company said $4 billion will be slashed from capital spending, operating costs are being reduced by $1 billion and stock buybacks are suspended, which the company valued at about $3 billion.

Chevron also said it made $500 million in selling off a stake in the Malampaya field in the Philippines this year and will close the sale of a portion of the Azerbaijan and related pipeline in the next few weeks..