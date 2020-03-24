Market Causes Sempra To Take Second Look at Texas LNG

March 24, 2020

Sempra Energy is backing off from commitment to a Texas LNG project right away.

The San Diego, California company said on Tuesday it’s going to wait on a planned third-quarter commitment to its Port Arthur LNG project.

In a conference call, company leaders said they are moving forward with a liquefied natural gas export plant in Mexico, with a final investment decision on the Costa Azul LNG plant to come in the second quarter.

Nasdaq noted that Sempra did state that it remains committed to LNG overall and has clients for about 70% of the Port Arthur project, but the market climate is creating some caution about future projects.