Railroad Commission Adds More Online Mapping Data for Public Viewing: RRC

March 27, 2020
AUSTIN – The Railroad Commission of Texas continues to enhance transparency by adding more data to its Public Geographic Information System (GIS) Map Viewer. The public can now view information on Voluntary Cleanup Program (VCP) and Brownfield Response Program (BRP) sites around Texas – two programs designed to incentivize the remediation and redevelopment of abandoned oil and gas sites.....  
