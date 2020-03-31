Fake voices generated by artificial intelligence tools may be the next frontier in scams
-- It could trick companies into forking over cash or fool voters into believing a politician said something he or she didn’t
.
Meet The Hunts, The $15.3 Billion Family Behind Sunday’s Super Bowl Win
-- The owners of the Kansas City Chiefs
won their second set of Super Bowl rings, with the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
A Multi-Region Analysis of Shale Drilling Activity and Rates of Sexually Transmitted Infections in the United States
-- Recent study
has Internet bloggers laughing because it appears to single out fracking workers as a singular cause of increases in STDs in certain areas
Don Baldridge, president of DCP Midstream, was re-elected as chairman of the Texas Pipeline Association
-- The largest state trade association in the country that solely represents the interests of the intrastate pipeline network
.
China’s ambassador to Mexico says the Bank of China and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China would invest $600 million into Mexico's Dos Bocas Refinery
-- Already under construction
in the southern coastal state of Tabasco, the refinery project is designed to process 340,000 barrels of heavy crude oil per day into gasoline, diesel and other products.
There are two alliances forming and confronting each other in the competition to maximize the economic value of producing natural gas
-- Natural gas has the potential to play an increasing role, including for the benefit of the Eastern Mediterranean countries, but for this to happen, historical rivalries and old-fashioned greed must be overcome, and leaders must show a readiness to settle differences diplomatically instead of by threats and force -- So conflict may be in the pipeline in the Eastern Mediterranean
Canadian pipeline company TC Energy Corp TRP.TO said that it plans to start pre-construction work in February for its Keystone XL oil pipeline --
It's the start of a busy planned work schedule in 2020 for the long-delayed project
.