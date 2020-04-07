No Easy Solutions to Petroleum Issues

By Alex Mills April 3, 2020 The economic chaos facing the oil and natural gas industry in the United States is real and it is coming fast like a runaway locomotive blasting everything in its path. Crude oil prices on thehave declined from $63 per barrel in January to $20 this week, but the spot price atOK., a major trading terminal, closed even lower at $14.10. The posted price for South Texas was $10.50, and Louisiana Light closed at $5.85. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, closed at $19.07. If these prices hold for an extended period of time, many companies will not be around to see 2021. Thein Dallas surveyed oil company executives and “more than 80 percent reported a deteriorating outlook for their firms, while a similar share noted increase uncertainty about the future.” The survey released last week revealed 60 percent of all firms reported lowering capital expenditures this quarter relative to the fourth quarter of 2019.....