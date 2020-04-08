Dub Taylor Joins Advisory Board of Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation

Former Head of Texas Energy Conservation Office Brings Decades of Clean Energy Expertise\ April 6, 2020 Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation (CTEI) announced today that Dub Taylor has joined the organization’s Advisory Board. For more than 25 years, Dub Taylor has helped advance cost-effective, clean energy technology and policy through his work in the public sector. First, with the Texas Railroad Commission’s Alternative Fuels Research and Education Division, then leading the Texas State Energy Conservation Office under three State Comptrollers. Matt Welch, State Director of CTEI, said, “we are incredibly fortunate and very appreciative that Dub is joining our organization. His institutional knowledge of energy policy in Texas is a tremendous resource and will be invaluable in the future.” At the national level, Taylor served on and twice chaired the U.S. Department of Energy’s State Energy Advisory Board (STEAB). Originally appointed Chair by President George W. Bush’s Energy Secretary Samuel Bodman, he was again appointed to this role by former Energy Secretary and Texas Governor Rick Perry.....