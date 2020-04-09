Crashing Oil Prices and Equity Market Volatility Grind Energy Deals to a Halt: Enverus
April 5, 2020 Oil and gas and data analytics company Enverus has released its Q1 summary of M&A activity, which revealed a substantial collapse as oil prices plunged to 18-year lows. Only $770 million in U.S. upstream deals were completed during the first quarter of 2020—less than one-tenth of the ~$8 billion average for Q1 from 2010-2019. Virtually all deal activity occurred before the global COVID-19 pandemic and production hike from Saudi Arabia slammed markets in early March.....