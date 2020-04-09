Direct Energy Adds To COVID-19 Relief Program April 8, 2020 Direct Energy says it's raising its contribution to programs for helping Texans pay their electricity bills.... Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Nextera Like New Austin Chalk Location With New Well Planned CenterPoint Foundation Fiving $1.5 Million To Non-Profits In Service Area for COVID-19-Related Relief