Oil Inventories Increase, Storage Near Capacity

EDITOR’S NOTE: OPEC members and other participating countries are scheduled to meet to discuss future oil production quotas, and the deadline for this column is Thursday. There were reports early Thursday that Russian officials said Russia is ready to cut oil production by 1.6 million barrels per day. If accurate, it indicates that other countries will agree to cut also. By Alex Mills Even though crude oil prices rebounded about 15 percent this week, oil inventories continued to rise as energy demand and economic conditions declined. Spot crude oil prices closed at $25.09 on Wednesday at, OK, and posted prices for North and West Central Texas closed at $20.25 for most purchasers, according to crude oil prices posted on the web page of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers. However, many oil producers in Texas have been told by their current purchaser that they will not be purchasing their oil after May 15 because inventories and storage capacity are very tight. Thereported Wednesday U.S. oil inventories increased for the ninth consecutive week since Jan. 17 to 469 million barrels, which is a 15.2 million barrel increase from the previous week. “Prices forgasoline futures have collapsed, and some refineries have even faced negative margins for selling gasoline,”reported. “That is a reflection of the deep decline in demand. Price signals are telling refineries to cut back on production. U.S. gasoline demand fell from 8.837 million barrels per day (b/d) on March 20 to 6.659 million b/d on March 27.”....