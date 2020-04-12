OPEC, Others Agree On 10M BPD Cut: Reports

April 12, 2020 OPEC, Russia and other oil-producing nations on Sunday finalized an unprecedented production cut of nearly 10 million barrels, or a tenth of global supply, in hopes of boosting crashing prices amid the coronavirus pandemic and a price war, officials said. “This could be the largest reduction in production from OPEC for perhaps a decade, maybe longer," said U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, who credited President Donald Trump's personal involvement in getting dueling parties to the table and helping to end a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. (AP)....