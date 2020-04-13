API Welcomes OPEC+ Agreement To Cut Global Oil Production: press release

April 12, 2020 American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers today issued the following statement regarding the announcement of a historic OPEC+ agreement to cut global oil production beginning in May. "We welcome today’s announcement of an agreement by other producing nations to follow the lead of the global marketplace – and U.S. producers – to reduce supply to align with lower energy demand as result of the pandemic. This is a significant agreement that will foster increased stability in energy markets to the benefit of both American energy consumers and producers. We commend the president’s leadership and his administration’s diplomatic engagement to urge nations to bring global oil supply in line with the lower energy demand as a result of the pandemic. "In the U.S., market conditions have led U.S. producers to reduce U.S. oil production to meet historic drops in demand. While the U.S. today leads the world in daily oil production, oil is produced, refined, used and traded across the globe, and most of the world’s oil is produced by foreign government owned entities – some of whom announced oil production increases last month just as global energy use was decreasing due to the pandemic.....