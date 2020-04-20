Christian Joins CNBC’s The Exchange to Discuss Proration & Crude Oil Market Stability

April 20, 2020 Yesterday, Railroad Commission Chairman Wayne Christian joined Kelly Evans on CNBC's The Exchange to discuss the agency's virtual meeting on proration and his thoughts on various efforts to stabilize the worldwide market for crude oil. You can view the interview here......  
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.