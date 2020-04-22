Christian Joins CNBC’s The Exchange: “Texas Will Rise to the Occasion: RRC

April 22, 2020 Today Railroad Commission Chairman Wayne Christian joined Kelly Evans on CNBC's The Exchange to discuss the continued conversation on proration and his call for the industry to establish a Blue Ribbon Task Force for oil economic recovery.. Christian and Evans began by discussing Commissioner Ryan Sitton's potential motion to put in place proration contingent on a number of factors, including the actions of other states. "We are working to find a solution as fast as possible because we don't need the markets to continue to have uncertainty about what is going on with the regulation of oil and gas," said Chairman Christian. "Texas will rise to the occasion - a hundred percent of the time we have faced hardship, America comes back stronger and so does Texas."....