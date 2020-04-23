RRC Accepting Comments on Draft Oil and Gas Division Monitoring and Enforcement Plan

April 23, 2020 The Texas Legislature (House Bill 1818, 85Legislature, Regular Session, 2017) directed the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) to develop an annual plan to assess the most effective use of its limited resources to ensure public safety and minimize damage to the environment. The RRC will never cease to strengthen its capabilities to track, measure, and analyze the effectiveness of its oil and gas monitoring and enforcement program. The purpose of this plan is to define and communicate the Oil and Gas Division’s strategic priorities for its monitoring and enforcement efforts. The plan confirms many of the Division’s current priorities—to ensure public safety and protect the environment—as well as establishing direction for data collection, stakeholder input, and new priorities for fiscal year 2021. House Bill 1818 directed the RRC to seek input from stakeholders in the development of this plan. We look forward to hearing from you as this planning process moves forward......