Crude Oil Faces Another Critical Deadline

By Alex Mills Next week will be critical for the oil industry as the June contracts expire on Thursday, May 19, for West Texas Intermediate traded on the. On April 20, the last day of trading for May contracts, WTI closed at -$37 per barrel. It was the first time crude oil had closed in negative territory. The oversupply of oil has become severe with little storage capacity available. U.S. Secretary of Treasurycalled it a “classic supply and demand imbalance” because of the oversupply of oil and low demand. Crude oil is traded, bought, sold all over the world, and the price varies from day-to-day and location-to-location. Most news sources report the futures price quoted for “front month” delivery on. However, speculators can put contracts on “forward months” going 60 days, 90 days, or even a year into the future. Traders who do not sell their contracts must take possession of the oil. On average, only 1 percent of the contracts on the futures market exchange “wet” barrels. The other 99 percent are traded electronically and physical possession of oil never changes.....