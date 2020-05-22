AUSTIN – The Railroad Commission of Texas assessed $413,046 in fines involving 311 enforcement dockets against operators and businesses at the Commissioners’ Conference on May 20. The Commission has primary oversight and enforcement of the state’s oil and gas industry and intrastate pipeline safety. Two dockets involved$21,796 in penalties after operators failed to appear at Commission enforcement proceedings. Details on these Master Default Orders can be found on the RRC website here....
RRC Commissioners Assess More Than $400,000 in Penalties: News Release
May 21, 2020