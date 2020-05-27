U.S. Oil Industry Faces ‘Very Uncertain’ Future

By Alex Mills May 27, 2020 Crude oil prices have firmed up from its crash one month ago, but the industry’s reduction in capital expenditures and decline in future drilling will negatively impact its ability to replace current production in the future. Theissued a report this week stating: “We expect at least a 35 percent drop in such investment (U.S. oil and gas producers) between the first and second quarters of 2020 in real (inflation-adjusted) terms, which will reduce nonresidential business fixed investment by 6 percentage points alone.” A big portion of the capital expenditures (capex) by industry includes drilling and completion costs. The U.S. drilling rig count declined this week to historic low of 339 compared to 985 last year, which is a decline of 688 active drilling rigs (70 percent), according to theRig Count. In Texas, the rig count declined 332 from 482 a year ago to 150 currently (69 percent).....