TXOGA talks industry opportunities with students

May 27, 2020 Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) President Todd Staples recently joined Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush at Lamar University in Beaumont to discuss how oil and natural gas in Texas are fueling education. "The Texas General Land Office has long played a key role in funding education across Texas, with the oil and natural gas industry being a strong partner of this mission," said Bush. "The dollars that this industry pumps into education in Texas are helping provide the learning opportunities that are vital to our state's efforts to better prepare the next generation of innovators and leaders."....