Oil Prices Recover As Demand Rises

By Alex Mills June 2, 2020 The decline in the demand for petroleum products worldwide has delivered a severe blow to the oil and gas industry in Texas as companies are forced to reduce expenses as revenues fall through the floor. The oversupply of oil caused prices to decline from $60 per barrel in January to a low of -$37 on April 20. The unprecedented crash caused most companies to announce they would cut capital expenditures immediately. The U.S. drilling rig count fell to 318 this week from 915 a year ago, and thereports the industry in Texas cut 26,300 jobs during April, another record. Companies had to cut oil production quickly, and they did. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates U.S. oil production has declined about 1 million barrels per day (b/d) from a high of 13 million b/d in March. Rystad Energy predicts U.S. oil production will decline even further reaching 10.7 million b/d this summer.....