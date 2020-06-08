US Pipeline Incidents Down 35% Despite 10% Jump In Line Miles: Industry News Release
June 8, 2020 U.S. pipeline incidents have fallen more than 35 percent in the last five years, despite a 10 percent increase in miles of new pipelines constructed, according to a recent report by the American Petroleum Institute in collaboration with the Association of Oil Pipelines. During this time, oil and natural gas production was at an all-time high, and the number of barrels of product shipped through the line increased by 35 percent.... &Nbsp;