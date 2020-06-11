Tri-Point O&G Production, Processing Equipment and Intellectual Property Bankruptcy Auction June 23rd-25th: News Release

June 10, 2020 GA Global Partners, LLC, Myron Bowling Auctioneers, Capital Recovery Group, LLC, PPL Group, and Terra Point today announced that the firms will conduct a real-time virtual public auction of the oil and gas production and processing equipment of Tri-Point, LLC on June 23, 24 and 25, 2020. Tri-Point is currently undergoing liquidation by order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court....  
